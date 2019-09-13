Pet Shop Boys Tickets

The Pet Shop Boys are an English electronic/pop music duo, consisting of Neil Tennant (vocals, keyboards and guitar) and Chris Lowe (keyboards and occasionally vocals). The longevity of Pet Shop Boys' career is generally attributed to their ability to create melodic pop/dance music with intelligent lyrics and striking style.



The duo are one of the most consistently successful duos in pop music. Since 1986, they have had 39 top thirty singles in the UK including four number ones: West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on My Mind and Heart.

Pet Shop Boys have announced that they’ll be heading out on their first ever greatest hits tour, The Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live Tour, in summer 2020.

The news coincides with the release of the iconic duo’s brand new single Dreamland, featuring London pop-makers Years & Years. Recorded and written between London, Berlin and Los Angeles, the track is the first to be taken from Pet Shop Boys’ forthcoming as-yet-untitled brand new studio album, due for release on 24 January 2020.

Recently, the pair composed six original songs for the cabaret show Musik, which is about to transfer to London after a critically acclaimed sold out run at Edinburgh Fringe.

Last updated: September, 2019