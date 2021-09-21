Your browser is not supported. For the best experience, use any of these supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge.
Gerry Cinnamon

About

Glasgow underdog turned arena superstar

Get the album The Bonny here

Gerry Cinnamon (born Gerry Crosbie) rose to fame in the Glasgow acoustic music scene, hosting a celebrated open mic night at a city bar. With his introspective approach and socially conscious lyrics, he quickly built a strong fan base in and around the city.

When the blues-inspired singer, songwriter and guitarist released his debut track Kampfire Vampire in 2015, it helped expand his loyal following throughout Scotland. Quickly growing in status, he was named the Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in 2016.

In July 2017, Gerry played to a large, enthusiastic audience at the inaugural TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green. His debut studio album Erratic Cinematic came out that autumn and climbed to No.17 on the UK album chart, while he capped off the year winning the prestigious Great Scot Award for entertainment.

Already a revered wordsmith and storyteller through his song lyrics, Gerry began to build a reputation for his inimitable live act. Most of 2018 was spent on the road performing a sold-out Scottish tour as well as dates across Britain and Ireland, plus he returned to TRNSMT that summer and supported Courteeners on their run of arena shows.

After headlining a stage at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration, he spent the summer of 2019 performing at a slew of festivals in the UK – including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT – and abroad at Benicàssim before embarking on a winter tour.

In April 2020, Gerry released his sophomore album The Bonny through his own label Little Runaway. It reached No.1 on the official UK albums chart and spawned the hit singles Canter and Where We’re Going.

Cinnamon announced several UK headline arena shows that were rescheduled to autumn 2021. In addition, Cinnamon confirmed a several huge outdoor dates at venues including Nottingham's Victoria Embankment, Swansea's Singleton Park, Cardiff Castle and Glasgow’s Hampden Park for June and July 2022.

Gerry Cinnamon's UK tour schedule

2021 arena dates

  • 26 September 2021 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
  • 29 September 2021 – Alexandra Palace, London
  • 30 September 2021 – Utilita Arena Sheffield
  • 1 October 2021 – AO Arena, Manchester

2022 outdoor dates

  • 3 June 2022 – Victoria Embankment, Nottingham
  • 4 June 2022 – Singleton Park, Swansea
  • 5 June 2022 – Cardiff Castle
  • 16 July 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

News

Gerry Cinnamon adds two huge 2022 shows

The Glasgow superstar has announced two more big dates at Nottingham's Victoria Embankment and Swansea's Singleton Park on 3 & 4 June 2022, respectively. Tickets go on sale from 10:00 on Friday 24 September 2021.

FAQS

Gerry Cinnamon is doing a series of arena shows in September and October 2021 along with four huge outdoor and stadium shows in June and July 2022.

Gerry Cinnamon will perform shows in the following UK cities in 2021 and 2022:

  • Birmingham
  • London
  • Sheffield
  • Manchester
  • Nottingham
  • Swansea
  • Cardiff
  • Glasgow

Tickets for Gerry Cinnamon's newly announced Nottingham and Swansea tour dates go on sale from 10:00 on Friday 24 September 2021. Tickets for all other previously announced tour dates are on sale now.