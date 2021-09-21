Get the album The Bonny here

Gerry Cinnamon (born Gerry Crosbie) rose to fame in the Glasgow acoustic music scene, hosting a celebrated open mic night at a city bar. With his introspective approach and socially conscious lyrics, he quickly built a strong fan base in and around the city.

When the blues-inspired singer, songwriter and guitarist released his debut track Kampfire Vampire in 2015, it helped expand his loyal following throughout Scotland. Quickly growing in status, he was named the Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in 2016.

In July 2017, Gerry played to a large, enthusiastic audience at the inaugural TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green. His debut studio album Erratic Cinematic came out that autumn and climbed to No.17 on the UK album chart, while he capped off the year winning the prestigious Great Scot Award for entertainment.

Already a revered wordsmith and storyteller through his song lyrics, Gerry began to build a reputation for his inimitable live act. Most of 2018 was spent on the road performing a sold-out Scottish tour as well as dates across Britain and Ireland, plus he returned to TRNSMT that summer and supported Courteeners on their run of arena shows.

After headlining a stage at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration, he spent the summer of 2019 performing at a slew of festivals in the UK – including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT – and abroad at Benicàssim before embarking on a winter tour.

In April 2020, Gerry released his sophomore album The Bonny through his own label Little Runaway. It reached No.1 on the official UK albums chart and spawned the hit singles Canter and Where We’re Going.

Cinnamon announced several UK headline arena shows that were rescheduled to autumn 2021. In addition, Cinnamon confirmed a several huge outdoor dates at venues including Nottingham's Victoria Embankment, Swansea's Singleton Park, Cardiff Castle and Glasgow’s Hampden Park for June and July 2022.

