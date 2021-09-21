Rock/Pop
Gerry Cinnamon
Events
13 Upcoming Events
United Kingdom10 Events
- 26/09/2021Find ticketsResorts World Arena - Birmingham Gerry Cinnamon Sep 26 18:00Sunday 18:00Resorts World Arena - BirminghamGerry CinnamonLimited Availability
- 29/09/2021Find ticketsAlexandra Palace - London Gerry Cinnamon Sep 29 18:30Wednesday 18:30Alexandra Palace - LondonGerry CinnamonLimited Availability
- 30/09/2021Find ticketsUtilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield Gerry Cinnamon Sep 30 18:30Thursday 18:30Utilita Arena Sheffield - SheffieldGerry CinnamonLow Availability
- 30/09/2021Thursday 18:30Utilita Arena Sheffield - SheffieldGerry Cinnamon - Hospitality ExperiencesLow AvailabilityFind ticketsUtilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield Gerry Cinnamon - Hospitality Experiences Sep 30 18:30Find ticketsUtilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield Gerry Cinnamon - Hospitality Experiences Sep 30 18:30
- 30/09/2021Thursday 18:30Utilita Arena Sheffield - SheffieldGerry Cinnamon - On-Site Arena Car ParkingFind ticketsUtilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield Gerry Cinnamon - On-Site Arena Car Parking Sep 30 18:30Find ticketsUtilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield Gerry Cinnamon - On-Site Arena Car Parking Sep 30 18:30
- 01/10/2021Find ticketsAO Arena - Manchester Gerry Cinnamon Oct 01 19:30Friday 19:30AO Arena - ManchesterGerry CinnamonLimited Availability
- 03/06/2022Find ticketsVictoria Embankment Nottingham. - Nottingham Gerry Cinnamon Jun 03 2022 14:00Friday 14:00Victoria Embankment Nottingham. - NottinghamGerry Cinnamon
- 04/06/2022Find ticketsSingleton Park - Swansea Gerry Cinnamon Jun 04 2022 15:00Saturday 15:00Singleton Park - SwanseaGerry Cinnamon
- 05/06/2022Find ticketsCardiff Castle - Cardiff Gerry Cinnamon Jun 05 2022 16:30Sunday 16:30Cardiff Castle - CardiffGerry CinnamonLow Availability
- 16/07/2022Find ticketsHampden Park National Stadium - Glasgow Gerry Cinnamon Jul 16 2022 16:00Saturday 16:00Hampden Park National Stadium - GlasgowGerry CinnamonLow Availability
International Events3 Events
- 14/06/2022Find ticketsGleneagle INEC Arena - Co. Kerry, KY, Ireland Gerry Cinnamon Jun 14 2022 19:00Tuesday 19:00Gleneagle INEC Arena - Co. Kerry, KY, IrelandGerry CinnamonLow Availability
- 15/06/2022Find ticketsMusgrave Park - Cork, C, Ireland Gerry Cinnamon Jun 15 2022 17:00Wednesday 17:00Musgrave Park - Cork, C, IrelandGerry CinnamonLow Availability
- 19/06/2022Find ticketsMalahide Castle - Co. Dublin, D, Ireland Gerry Cinnamon Jun 19 2022 16:00Sunday 16:00Malahide Castle - Co. Dublin, D, IrelandGerry CinnamonLow Availability
Gallery
About
Glasgow underdog turned arena superstar
Gerry Cinnamon (born Gerry Crosbie) rose to fame in the Glasgow acoustic music scene, hosting a celebrated open mic night at a city bar. With his introspective approach and socially conscious lyrics, he quickly built a strong fan base in and around the city.
When the blues-inspired singer, songwriter and guitarist released his debut track Kampfire Vampire in 2015, it helped expand his loyal following throughout Scotland. Quickly growing in status, he was named the Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in 2016.
In July 2017, Gerry played to a large, enthusiastic audience at the inaugural TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green. His debut studio album Erratic Cinematic came out that autumn and climbed to No.17 on the UK album chart, while he capped off the year winning the prestigious Great Scot Award for entertainment.
Already a revered wordsmith and storyteller through his song lyrics, Gerry began to build a reputation for his inimitable live act. Most of 2018 was spent on the road performing a sold-out Scottish tour as well as dates across Britain and Ireland, plus he returned to TRNSMT that summer and supported Courteeners on their run of arena shows.
After headlining a stage at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration, he spent the summer of 2019 performing at a slew of festivals in the UK – including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT – and abroad at Benicàssim before embarking on a winter tour.
In April 2020, Gerry released his sophomore album The Bonny through his own label Little Runaway. It reached No.1 on the official UK albums chart and spawned the hit singles Canter and Where We’re Going.
Cinnamon announced several UK headline arena shows that were rescheduled to autumn 2021. In addition, Cinnamon confirmed a several huge outdoor dates at venues including Nottingham's Victoria Embankment, Swansea's Singleton Park, Cardiff Castle and Glasgow’s Hampden Park for June and July 2022.
Gerry Cinnamon's UK tour schedule
2021 arena dates
- 26 September 2021 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 29 September 2021 – Alexandra Palace, London
- 30 September 2021 – Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 1 October 2021 – AO Arena, Manchester
2022 outdoor dates
- 3 June 2022 – Victoria Embankment, Nottingham
- 4 June 2022 – Singleton Park, Swansea
- 5 June 2022 – Cardiff Castle
- 16 July 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
News
Gerry Cinnamon adds two huge 2022 shows
The Glasgow superstar has announced two more big dates at Nottingham's Victoria Embankment and Swansea's Singleton Park on 3 & 4 June 2022, respectively. Tickets go on sale from 10:00 on Friday 24 September 2021.
FAQS
Gerry Cinnamon is doing a series of arena shows in September and October 2021 along with four huge outdoor and stadium shows in June and July 2022.
Gerry Cinnamon will perform shows in the following UK cities in 2021 and 2022:
- Birmingham
- London
- Sheffield
- Manchester
- Nottingham
- Swansea
- Cardiff
- Glasgow
Tickets for Gerry Cinnamon's newly announced Nottingham and Swansea tour dates go on sale from 10:00 on Friday 24 September 2021. Tickets for all other previously announced tour dates are on sale now.