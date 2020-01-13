Get the album Future Nostalgia here

Born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, Dua Lipa attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School in her early teens. When she was 13 her family moved to Kosovo, but she returned to the UK two years later to pursue her interest in music. During this time she also landed a modelling contract with Next Management.

Initially, Dua Lipa gained popularity singing covers and posting them on YouTube. She uploaded her first original songs SoundCloud in 2012, which attracted the attention of Lana Del Rey's management. They signed and connected her with American music producer Emile Haynie, who’d not only worked with Lana but also Bruno Mars and FKA Twigs.

When her debut single New Love came out in 2015 it was a huge hit. Dua Lipa followed it with a second single, Be The One, later that year. Soon after she was selected as one of the year's most promising emerging music acts for the prestigious BBC Sound Of 2016 longlist.

Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut was released in 2017, which not only contained her earlier hit singles but other hugely popular tracks like New Rules and IDGAF. The album achieved platinum status in both the UK and US, as well as earning her a record-breaking five nominations at the 2018 BRIT Awards, where she won British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

Trying her hand at electronic music in 2018, Dua Lipa joined forces with Calvin Harris on One Kiss, which topped the UK singles chart for eight weeks and became the country’s biggest selling song of the year. Silk City, the superduo consisting of Mark Ronson and Diplo, also collaborated with her in their hit single Electricity, complete with a video of Dua Lipa dancing at a rooftop party in New York City during a blackout.

For Dua Lipa’s sophomore album she said in a press statement, “what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too”. Inspired by artists like Kylie Minogue, Madonna, Outkast and Gwen Stefani, Future Nostalgia saw its lead track, Don’t Start Now, become a massive worldwide hit (as did its second and third singles Physical and Break My Heart, respectively) – before the album came out on 27 March 2020.

To support Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa announced a huge September 2021 tour across the UK. On 28 October 2020, she revealed details about an exclusive Studio 2054 online event – a mixture of reality and fantasy exploding together to deliver a brand new multi-dimensional live experience – for 27 November 2020.